Men arrested for possession of alleged counterfeit money

22 August 2018 - 19:01 By Nico Gous
Three men were arrested in Gezina, Pretoria for allegedly producing counterfeit US Dollar and South African Rands on August 21 2018.
Three men were arrested in Pretoria on Wednesday for allegedly making counterfeit bank notes.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the men‚ aged 19‚ 38 and 39 years‚ were arrested in Gezina‚ in the capital’s north-western suburbs.

“They were allegedly found in possession of a substantial amount of suspected counterfeit bank notes that resembled US dollars and South African rands‚” Mavimbela said.

“The suspects were found inside one of the units at a block of flats. The suspected counterfeit notes were recovered in a lock up garage that is reportedly reserved to that unit.”

The police raided the premises after receiving a tip-off.

The suspects have been charged with the possession of suspected counterfeit cash and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

