Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will on Wednesday morning recommend to a special sitting of council that the city manager be suspended immediately to prevent him interfering in an investigation into a R12 billion tender.

Msimanga has resolved to ask council to place city manager Moeketsi Mosola on suspension for a period of three months‚ pending an investigation into the contract awarded to engineering consultants GladAfrica to project manage all the city’s infrastructure projects for a period of three years.

The deal would net the engineering firm at least 10% in middleman commissions for managing the city’s entire capital projects budget that goes towards the construction of roads‚ electricity substations and other infrastructure such its bus rapid system A Re Yeng.

The Sunday Times reported that Mosola ignored the advice of senior officials and disregarded legal opinion that advised against going the consultancy route. This prompted Msimanga to institute a preliminary probe‚ which has since recommended that Mosola be placed on suspension while a full investigation is launched into the tender.