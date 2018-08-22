Sports gear manufacturer Nike has issued a response following a backlash to the video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word‚ which went viral on Tuesday.

In the video‚ Catzavelos uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he was at. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Following the discovery of his identity on Twitter on Tuesday‚ some Twitter users mentioned that Catzavelos is married to Kelly Catzavelos‚ a merchandising director at Nike.

There have been some calls on Twitter for people to boycott Nike because of her connection to him.