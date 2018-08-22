Nike distances itself from viral k-word video rant of director's husband Adam Catzavelos
Businessman Adam Catzavelos took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where ‘not a single k****r’ was around. Here’s how social media reacted.
Sports gear manufacturer Nike has issued a response following a backlash to the video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word‚ which went viral on Tuesday.
In the video‚ Catzavelos uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he was at. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.
Following the discovery of his identity on Twitter on Tuesday‚ some Twitter users mentioned that Catzavelos is married to Kelly Catzavelos‚ a merchandising director at Nike.
There have been some calls on Twitter for people to boycott Nike because of her connection to him.
The deafening silence of Nike as a Brand directly and indirectly associated with this racists is worrying @Nike @nikestore @NikeStoreEurope may be as South Africans we need to boycott this brand.— Bayi (@SitheloBayi) August 21, 2018
In a short statement Nike said Adam Catzavelos was not their employee.
“Nike opposes discrimination and has a long-standing commitment to diversity‚ inclusion and respect. We believe in the power of human potential in everyone – of every race‚ religion‚ nationality‚ gender and sexual orientation.
“We can also confirm that Adam Catzavelos is not a Nike employee‚” the company stated.