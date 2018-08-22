Over 11‚000 arrests including high-ranking gang members on the Cape Flats; over 3‚000 rounds of ammunition and 130 illegal firearms confiscated; and a decrease in murder and attempted murder cases in Manenberg‚ Ravensmead‚ Steenberg and Worcester; these have been chalked up as among the successes of Operation Thunder since May.

The figures were supplied by the head of organisational development at the South African Police Service‚ Brigadier Preston Voskuil‚ to the Western Cape legislature’s committee on community safety on Wednesday.

However‚ five other precincts have experienced an increase in murders and Voskuil said the department was still facing challenges in gang hotspot areas.

Voskuil said‚ “We are starting to improve and strengthen our informer network.”