A Port Elizabeth primary school teacher is scared to return to her classroom after being kicked in the stomach‚ pushed onto desks and threatened with a pair of scissors – allegedly by a Grade 7 pupil. But she also wants help for the boy‚ and his classmates.

The alleged incident has been reported to police and the school. However‚ no disciplinary action has been taken yet against the 15-year-old alleged perpetrator‚ who continues to attend class.

Teacher Vera Jewell‚ 59‚ told HeraldLIVE she was assaulted while trying to stop the boy from allegedly attacking a fellow pupil.

“I am not prepared to go back to school if this is not sorted out properly – I am fearing for my life because of a child‚” Jewell said.