WATCH | Reiger Park residents protest over service delivery
22 August 2018 - 19:27
Residents of Ramaphosa informal settlement, near Reiger Park, took to the streets on Wednesday August 22 2018 in a service delivery protest, adamant that if the president doesn't come to them they will continue with their protest.
Residents of the Ramaphosa informal settlement near Reiger Park‚ Boksburg‚ took to the streets on Wednesday to protest about service delivery.
They vowed to continue protesting until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the informal settlement and hears their demands for safe electricity connections and improved plumbing.
Matefa Motenya‚ 80‚ said she wants to have a roof over her head before she dies.
“My one wish is to have my own house before I die.”