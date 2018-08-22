WATCH | Reiger Park residents protest over service delivery

Residents of the Ramaphosa informal settlement near Reiger Park‚ Boksburg‚ took to the streets on Wednesday to protest about service delivery.

They vowed to continue protesting until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the informal settlement and hears their demands for safe electricity connections and improved plumbing.

Matefa Motenya‚ 80‚ said she wants to have a roof over her head before she dies.

“My one wish is to have my own house before I die.”