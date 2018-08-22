'What has happened today inspires no confidence in Eskom': Scopa
Eskom executives got a tongue-lashing from MPs on Wednesday.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it was disappointed by Eskom officials' failure to respond to questions.
The committee held a hearing with the power utility on deviations and expansions on the fourth quarter of 2017/18.
"Scopa is not pleased with how Eskom failed to respond to questions based on the presentations that Eskom itself has provided to the committee. It is really a shame that taxpayers’ money was wasted by Eskom by bringing a big delegation to Parliament that failed to respond to questions based on a presentation prepared for them‚" said Scopa chairperson Themba Godi.
"This is a direct reflection of the management of Eskom as a company that Eskom officials do not take Parliament very seriously. It is really embarrassing that Eskom could not even respond to its own presentation.
"What has happened today inspires no confidence in Eskom."
Scopa was forced to suspend Wednesday's hearing and reschedule for Eskom representatives to reappear before the committee next week‚ on August 28.
Scopa has also requested information on how the Gupta-linked Tegeta "is involved on expansions and deviations‚ including all the officials of Eskom who are involved in those contracts".