South Africa

'What has happened today inspires no confidence in Eskom': Scopa

22 August 2018 - 13:24 By Timeslive
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts has expressed disappointment in Eskom officials' failure to respond to questions.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts has expressed disappointment in Eskom officials' failure to respond to questions.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Eskom executives got a tongue-lashing from MPs on Wednesday.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it was disappointed by Eskom officials' failure to respond to questions.

The committee held a hearing with the power utility on deviations and expansions on the fourth quarter of 2017/18.

"Scopa is not pleased with how Eskom failed to respond to questions based on the presentations that Eskom itself has provided to the committee. It is really a shame that taxpayers’ money was wasted by Eskom by bringing a big delegation to Parliament that failed to respond to questions based on a presentation prepared for them‚" said Scopa chairperson Themba Godi.

Eskom wage negotiations deadlock over decision to charge workers for labour unrest

The Eskom wage negotiations deadlocked on Wednesday‚ just as workers accepted the cash-strapped power utility’s wage offer.
Business
14 days ago

"This is a direct reflection of the management of Eskom as a company that Eskom officials do not take Parliament very seriously. It is really embarrassing that Eskom could not even respond to its own presentation.

"What has happened today inspires no confidence in Eskom."

Scopa was forced to suspend Wednesday's hearing and reschedule for Eskom representatives to reappear before the committee next week‚ on August 28.

Scopa has also requested information on how the Gupta-linked Tegeta "is involved on expansions and deviations‚ including all the officials of Eskom who are involved in those contracts".

READ MORE:

Experts: Eskom will drag us all down with it

Eskom’s financial problems will hit already- under-strain  South African consumers hard – even more so as those consumers are currently faced with ...
News
29 days ago

Why are we spending R500‚000 on braai areas for ministers?

Why are we spending almost half a million rand on braai areas for ministers?
News
22 hours ago

SAA staff blocked from reading negative articles on work laptops and phones

Staff at beleaguered national carrier South African Airways (SAA) cannot access media articles criticizing the state entity on their work laptops and ...
Business
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Family sorry for hurt caused by Catzavelos as death threats are made South Africa
  2. Risk of load-shedding high on Wednesday evening South Africa
  3. K-word video backlash mauls Catzavelos as another company cuts ties with family ... South Africa
  4. Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X