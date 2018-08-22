'What has happened today inspires no confidence in Eskom': Scopa

Eskom executives got a tongue-lashing from MPs on Wednesday.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it was disappointed by Eskom officials' failure to respond to questions.

The committee held a hearing with the power utility on deviations and expansions on the fourth quarter of 2017/18.

"Scopa is not pleased with how Eskom failed to respond to questions based on the presentations that Eskom itself has provided to the committee. It is really a shame that taxpayers’ money was wasted by Eskom by bringing a big delegation to Parliament that failed to respond to questions based on a presentation prepared for them‚" said Scopa chairperson Themba Godi.