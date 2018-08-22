South Africa

You're fired! Family business sacks #AdamCatzavelos over k-word video

22 August 2018 - 10:30 By Timeslive
The family of Adam Catzavelos has called his video abhorrent.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

The family of Adam Catzavelos say they are appalled at his use of the k-word and have reportedly dismissed him from the business.

In a video shared online‚ Catzavelos‚ marketing director of St George’s Fine Foods in Johannesburg‚ uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Talkshow host Eusebius McKaiser tweeted a copy of what he says is the family's statement. TimesLIVE has not been able to independently verify this.

The statement reads:

“It is abhorrent and we fully disassociate ourselves from the sentiments expressed. We reject racism in any form. Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business‚ St George’s Fine Foods‚ and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible.

"Given the high-profile nature of this development‚ the business has been temporarily closed for the protection of all its staff. We have no further comment at this stage.”

The company is under fire on social media and on the internet. Its website cannot be accessed and as of this morning, the company's Google Review rating had plummeted to one star, after numerous reviews lambasting Catzavelos's behaviour was posted.

Here are some of the reviews:

Businessman Adam Catzavelos took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where ‘not a single k****r’ was around. Here’s how social media reacted.

