Business fallouts & social blackout: The downfall of #AdamCatzavelos

Furore continues to surround Adam Catzavelos, the man who filmed a racist video rant while holidaying in Greece. He was celebrating the fact that no black people were on the beach and used the k-word.

Since the video emerged, Catzavelos has been engulfed by public outrage and calls for action to be taken against him.

Here's a timeline of what happened.

The video emerges

On Tuesday afternoon a video of a man (who was only later identified as Adam Catzavelos) emerged on social media. It soon spread and calls were made for the man to be publicly named and shamed.