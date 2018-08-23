South Africa

Family gather ahead of memorial service for Mark Minnie

23 August 2018 - 14:58 By Odette Parfitt
A memorial service for Mark Minnie will be held in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
A memorial service for Mark Minnie will be held in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
Image: Supplied

A memorial service for former Port Elizabeth policeman Mark Minnie‚ co-author of the explosive book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ will be held in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

A private cremation will take place on Thursday.

According to a notice printed in The Herald on Wednesday‚ the memorial service will be held at midday on Friday at the Dutch Reformed PE West church hall‚ on the corner of 5th Avenue and Pickering Street in Newton Park.

Minnie‚ 58‚ who wrote the book – which exposed an alleged paedophile ring involving top-ranking apartheid-era cabinet members – with investigative journalist Chris Steyn‚ was found dead on Monday night last week at a friend’s farm in Theescombe with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm lying next to his body.

Family and friends have since expressed doubts that his death was a suicide.

One of Minnie’s maternal cousins‚ Tersia Dodo‚ said several relatives would travel to the city for the cremation and memorial service.

Due to medical reasons‚ Minnie’s mother and one of his sisters would not be travelling from America.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE: 

What Mark Minnie said in his 'last piece of writing'

“Chrissy‚ don’t give up now.”
News
2 days ago

Forensic scientist to probe Mark Minnie’s 'suicide'

An independent forensic investigator is probing the circumstances around the death of Mark Minnie‚ co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island.
News
6 days ago

Vlok shoots down paedophilia claims about Magnus Malan

Apartheid-era law and order minister Adriaan Vlok does not believe that former defence minister Magnus Malan could have been part of a paedophilia ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Summit to make men's parliament a reality South Africa
  2. Trump tweet proves we've landed ourselves in a mess‚ warns race watchdog South Africa
  3. Car flips in latest shooting linked to Cape Town extortion rackets South Africa
  4. Family gather ahead of memorial service for Mark Minnie South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X