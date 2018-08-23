Man dressed as woman among gang that robbed Umhlanga jeweller

A man was injured in a daytime jewellery heist on Umhlanga’s plush Chartwell Drive on Thursday morning.

It is understood that three men entered Anastasia Jewellers‚ one of whom was dressed as a woman.

They accosted the store clerk and smashed display cabinets before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

The clerk sustained a head injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

This is a developing story.