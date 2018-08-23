Man dressed as woman among gang that robbed Umhlanga jeweller
23 August 2018 - 12:28
A man was injured in a daytime jewellery heist on Umhlanga’s plush Chartwell Drive on Thursday morning.
It is understood that three men entered Anastasia Jewellers‚ one of whom was dressed as a woman.
They accosted the store clerk and smashed display cabinets before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.
The clerk sustained a head injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
This is a developing story.