Mcebo Dlamini takes a swipe at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

23 August 2018 - 12:43 By Nonkululeko Njilo
'Who cares what Nkosazana says, she is not the hands of the president, said Mcebo Dlamini.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former University of the Witwatersrand SRC president Mcebo Dlamini remains confident that Fees Must Fall activists will be pardoned.

He has also taken a swipe at Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Dlamini wrote a letter to the Presidency‚ which he personally delivered after walking from Wits university to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

In it‚ he urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon all Fees Must Fall activists.

His call followed the conviction last week of Durban student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile for public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Numsa wants charges dropped against Fees Must Fall activists

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) threw its weight behind Fees Must Fall activists on Tuesday‚ saying charges should be ...
Politics
2 days ago

The Presidency has committed to respond to the letter. Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday‚ Dlamini criticised remarks by Dlamini-Zuma at Stellenbosch University on Wednesday that Ramaphosa’s hands were tied when it came to the issue of students facing criminal charges. “Who cares what Nkosazana says. She is not the hands of the president. We know what we are talking about. We are law students for that matter‚” said Dlamini.

He remains confident the activists will be pardoned‚ but warned that there could be serious consequences if they were not.

“There will be a time where we stop begging and start fighting‚” he said. “We will make sure that the country is ungovernable‚ like we did during the Fees Must Fall protests.”

The activist’s demands include a Truth and Reconciliation equivalent to address and‚ possibly‚ find amicable solutions to the problems that arose as a result of the protests.

