Former University of the Witwatersrand SRC president Mcebo Dlamini remains confident that Fees Must Fall activists will be pardoned.

He has also taken a swipe at Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Dlamini wrote a letter to the Presidency‚ which he personally delivered after walking from Wits university to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

In it‚ he urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon all Fees Must Fall activists.

His call followed the conviction last week of Durban student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile for public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.