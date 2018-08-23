South Africa

Moyane's restructuring dealt a severe blow to Sars

23 August 2018 - 12:37 By Amil Umraw
Currently a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at Sars is being heard.
Currently a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at Sars is being heard.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Tax compliance at the South African Revenue Service was dealt a severe blow after implementing now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s new operating model‚ shrinking the capacity of critical divisions at the revenue collector and putting staff under pressure.

This was according to executive for enforcement audits Fareed Khan‚ who delivered his testimony at Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at Sars on Thursday morning.

Khan described a previously successful approach to tax compliance which was scrapped under the new model.

“We audited everybody as if they were unwilling to comply. The differentiated approach was to establish a compliance verification process. The second leg would have been a limited scope audit which was essentially aimed at those taxpayers who were willing but probably unable to comply. The last one was the investigative audits‚ for those taxpayers engaging in aggressive tax planning. That was the strategy in terms of the differentiated tax approach‚” he said.

Commission hears how new SARS operating model left criminal bosses free from penalty

A senior manager at the South African Revenue Service on Wednesday gave a scathing account of how former tax boss Tom Moyane’s new institutional ...
News
1 day ago

“In 2015‚ we got to the point where we were auditing two million taxpayers per year. The journey ended before the ultimate objective could be achieved. Where we got to was to a point where we were pre-populating 50% of the income tax return for income tax payers. I personally believe that‚ had the journey not stopped‚ we would have been there‚ to a full 100% [tax compliance].”

He said the compliance division was largely shrunk in the new operating model and he described how staff he managed regularly lodged complaints with the CCMA over exhaustive working hours.

“We have tried our best to maintain the operations but what the numbers are not talking to are the things we didn’t do. I don’t believe this is an operating model; I believe this is a structure and an organogram. We saw this new model as a simple reshuffling of chairs‚ with some chairs taken away and some chairs added. There was no vision that we were made aware of‚” he said.

Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) high court litigation unit‚ as well as another dealing with the illicit economy‚ were culled in the ...
News
22 hours ago

“There was a decrease in the yield and the number of cases they dealt with … an indication of how the new operating model disempowered them.”

The commission quoted emails between Khan and former Sars chief operations officer Jonas Makwakwa‚ who headed the steering committee for Moyane’s new operating model. On various occasions‚ Khan had warned Makwakwa of the negative implications of the model.

In an email to Makwakwa last March‚ Khan outlined seven issues that had crippled processes at the institution.

“What gave rise to this was that it appeared to us from the questions and the comments being made from [Makwakwa] that he didn’t fully appreciate that it was a result of the design or structure presented to us. He was questioning why we had taken an operational decision to do centralising audits. We had an operating strategy that mitigated some of the risks from the structure‚” Khan said.

He said the new operating model cut the number of senior managers for compliance‚ and when Khan’s team took a decision to centralise audits to mitigate any further negative effects‚ Makwakwa criticised them for a lack of management and capacity.

“My criticism is not on individuals but on the operational set up‚ which I can see is hampering smooth operation of the business‚” Makwakwa is said to have written in his response to the email. 

READ MORE

How Tom Moyane turned crack investigators into paper pushers

Tom Moyane’s controversial re-modelling of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is said to have fragmented various investigative units dealing ...
News
7 hours ago

Further delays on cards in SARS disciplinary inquiry against Tom Moyane

Further delays are on the cards in the disciplinary inquiry against suspended SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane.
News
2 days ago

Buying something from overseas? Read this first

Buy more than three items from international retail sites such as Amazon in the space of a year and you'll automatically become an official importer ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sneaky leopard uses cars as cover to stalk prey South Africa
  2. Pets evacuated as fierce fire rages at Joburg townhouse complex South Africa
  3. Fourth KZN policeman linked to murder of suspect South Africa
  4. Doctor lied – Tower Hospital cannot be compared to Life Esidimeni, says Health ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X