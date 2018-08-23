A Joe Slovo teenager recently returned home briefly from the US where he has been studying at one of New York’s most prestigious private schools – and one-upping most of his American peers.

While doing so‚ Anele Tetyani‚ 13‚ is also enjoying teasing his classmates – telling one he had a pet lion at home.

Anele set out on a life-changing journey in October 2017‚ after being identified by Artworks for Youth founder John Lombardo for a 96% bursary from the Brooklyn Friends Private School for the $41‚000 (about R583‚000) annual school fees.

He returned home in August for “summer break” and will be heading back on September 1 to start grade 7 on September 6.

Speaking in the street outside his Joe Slovo township home on Wednesday‚ Anele said the school system in the US was worlds apart from his alma mater‚ Joe Slovo Primary.

“It is completely different. I was actually a bit overwhelmed initially.

“I came from a school where the teachers spent more time on their cellphones than teaching‚” Anele said.

“To be going to a school where each of us uses a laptop to take notes‚ I didn’t even know how to type when I got there. But the school has been very accommodating and the people are friendly and very helpful‚ so that made it easier.”

“Anele has adapted well to US schooling‚ so much so that in his last report he brought home nothing but As and Bs‚ beating the majority of the American pupils in his class‚” Lombardo said.

- HeraldLIVE