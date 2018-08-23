Minister of Justice Michael Masutha has received a memorandum from Fees Must Fall activists who are demanding they receive presidential pardon from criminal charges they face following fee-hike unrest.

Some of the activists‚ including former Wits University SRC spokesperson Mcebo Dlamini‚ travelled to Parliament on Wednesday‚ where they demonstrated outside.

Their demands include a "Truth and Reconciliation equivalent" that will address and‚ possibly‚ find amicable solutions to the problems that arose as a result of the protests.

"This TRC is important because it will give both students‚ the government and the universities a chance to reflect and engage in an honest dialogue on how the protests degenerated into violence and how that violence could have been curbed. The Fees Must Fall protests were a sad state of affairs that should never happen in a democratic country and through dialogue we can begin to set out strategies on how not to find ourselves in a déjà vu moment‚" the memorandum read.