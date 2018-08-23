South Africa

Skills shortage at SARS after wave of resignations

23 August 2018 - 18:05 By Natasha Marrian
Acting commissioner Mark Kingon has revived the process to re-establish the large business centre at SARS.
Acting commissioner Mark Kingon has revived the process to re-establish the large business centre at SARS.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden

A revival of the SARS large business centre‚ which catered holistically for large corporate clients‚ is on the cards‚ after the critical unit was disbanded in the far-reaching restructuring under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

It was disbanded in the restructuring by consultants Bain.

An affidavit read out at the commission of inquiry into governance and administration of the South African Revenue Service in Pretoria on Thursday revealed that as early as January 2017‚ attempts were made by senior officials to re-establish the large business centre.

It was ignited by acting group executive of business and individual taxes Firdose Salleh‚ who was acting in the post while Jonas Makwakwa was on suspension.

She asked the SARS innovation hub to look at ways to re-establish the unit‚ after the effects of its absence were negatively affecting revenue collection.

The process to do so had then kicked off.

However‚ Makwakwa returned to SARS in December and stopped the process completely.

Makwakwa resigned in February.

Evidence leader advocate Carol Steinberg told the commission that acting commissioner Mark Kingon has revived the process again‚ and there were already recommendations before the new SARS executive committee.

There is another snag for the embattled tax agency: there is now a critical shortage of skills for the large business centre‚ due to the wave of resignations after the restructuring‚ the commission heard.

Former large business centre head Sunita Manik was among a host of staff who resigned once the new operating model kicked in.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE: 

Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) high court litigation unit‚ as well as another dealing with the illicit economy‚ were culled in the ...
News
1 day ago

Commission hears how new SARS operating model left criminal bosses free from penalty

A senior manager at the South African Revenue Service on Wednesday gave a scathing account of how former tax boss Tom Moyane’s new institutional ...
News
1 day ago

Moyane's restructuring dealt a severe blow to Sars

Tax compliance at the South African Revenue Service was dealt a severe blow after implementing now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s new operating ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Skills shortage at SARS after wave of resignations South Africa
  2. Detective 'shooters' in court South Africa
  3. Port Elizabeth township teen aces school in the US South Africa
  4. State has five witnesses in rock throwers’ case South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X