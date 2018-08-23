Telecommunications-related gripes topped the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) complaints list in the last financial year‚ the organisation revealed on Thursday.

Given the cost of cellphone data‚ the controversial issue of data “expiry”‚ problematic handsets and Telkom’s catastrophic service lapses‚ it’s hardly surprising that nearly a third of all complaints had to do with phones.

Were it not for the fact that the car complaints are dealt with by the Motor Industry Ombud‚ they would no doubt have featured in the top three.

As it was‚ the other issues which generated the bulk of complaints in the 2017/18 financial year were related to electrical appliances‚ furniture‚ timeshare‚ computers‚ building material‚ clothing and footwear.