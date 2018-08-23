Trump tweets about 'land expropriation' and Mzansi was ready
South Africans woke up on Thursday morning to a message from US President Donald Trump about 'land expropriation' and the 'large scale killings of farmers' and they're not impressed.
Trump has asked his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South African land and farm seizures" he confirmed in a tweet to his more than 53.9-million followers on the social networking site.
Trump appeared to be reacting to this report on Fox News on land seizures in SA. On the Tucker Carlson Tonight show the host said President Cyril Ramaphosa has "begun seizing land from his own citizens without compensation because they're the wrong skin colour."
Trump's tweet received 17,000 retweets and over 45,000 likes at the time of publishing this article.
On Wednesday a US think-tank, the Cato Institute, published an editorial calling on Trump's administration to act against SA.
The #LandExpropriation has jumped to the number one trending topic on Twitter as South Africans weigh in on Trump's comments.
#LandExpropriation @realDonaldTrump must just focus on America and live South African government to do what is great for the all the citizens of S.A. Because this #LandExpropriation is happening it's part of our democracy— thegreatUnarine (@unamathuba) August 23, 2018
@realDonalTrump , there's nothing that you will do , say or tweet that will stop the land expropriation irrespective of what your findings are. Once we are done with land . We will change the constitution and the system that protects white interests. #LandExpropriation— lindani ndlela (@lindani_ndlela) August 23, 2018
#LandExpropriation Ramaposa ngathi uyatatazela nje.. Why would a president of another country, Donald trump interfere in another country's affairs??.. Yas this never happened ngo Zuma.— RIP Brother (@NelisileJones) August 23, 2018
#LandExpropriation @realDonaldTrump please mind your own Country damn it.— Titus Modise Nkosi (@keblackfuse) August 23, 2018
What "large scale killing of farmers" ? Is Fox news reporting fake news again to this man? #LandExpropriation #DonaldTrump https://t.co/x2wutM1NqK— bongiwe ndongeni (@bongi1_n) August 23, 2018
This donald trump clown mustn't thing he's a big short can control the world because he is worthy #LandExpropriation— MADZUKIC MLAMBO (@MadzukicMlambo) August 23, 2018
#LandExpropriation Trump and the point he is trying to make. pic.twitter.com/9KpT7doEnL— TheOtherGuy⚪️👣⚫️ (@SibusisoBungane) August 23, 2018
SA is a sovereign country. That Orange Ogre...Donald Trump should stay away from our affairs. Rather concentrate on his legal woes and paying off ladies of the night @eNCA #LandExpropriation #AdamCatzavelos— kashman (@khasu_k) August 23, 2018
@realDonaldTrump how many times have South African @GovernmentZA interfered in the affairs of USA? Come on, study facts first before you talk rubbish#LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/K44psQVSqa— Vincent (@Da_Vince2) August 23, 2018