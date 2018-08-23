Trump tweets about 'land expropriation' and Mzansi was ready

South Africans woke up on Thursday morning to a message from US President Donald Trump about 'land expropriation' and the 'large scale killings of farmers' and they're not impressed.

Trump has asked his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South African land and farm seizures" he confirmed in a tweet to his more than 53.9-million followers on the social networking site.

Trump appeared to be reacting to this report on Fox News on land seizures in SA. On the Tucker Carlson Tonight show the host said President Cyril Ramaphosa has "begun seizing land from his own citizens without compensation because they're the wrong skin colour."