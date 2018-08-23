President Donald Trump’s tweet on farm killings and land expropriation without compensation in South Africa “smacks of arrogance and ignorance”.

That is what former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela‚ said in a statement on Thursday.

“President Donald Trump’s unfortunate tweet shows disrespect for South Africa’s sovereignty and our commitment to justice and redress. Once again‚ the United States leadership is on the wrong side of history and‚ like his predecessor President Ronald Reagan who openly supported the brutal apartheid regime‚ Trump chooses to be prescriptive by putting the parochial interest of the minority who benefited from the heinous apartheid system above those of the majority of South Africa’s populace‚” Mandela said.