8 things you need to know about Mcebisi Jonas, the Guptas & state capture

“At the time, I did not know his name as he did not introduce himself, but simply started talking to me. I have subsequently looked at press articles which depict the various Gupta brothers. Based on these photographs, I am relatively certain that the Gupta brother at the meeting was Ajay Gupta, but I cannot exclude the possibility that it might have been Mr. Rajesh Gupta,” he said.

2. JONAS WAS BEING ‘BLACKMAILED’

Jonas revealed that the Gupta family was under the impression that he was being blackmailed by Hlongwane.

“Mr. Gupta opened the conversation by stating that ‘we know you’ and that he had been told that I was being blackmailed by Mr. Hlongwane. I replied that this was not true,” he said.

3. JONAS AND HIS ‘BAD BOYS’

Jonas revealed that the Guptas believed that the ANC comrades who he associated himself with were not good people. The Guptas told him that they were aware of the activities that he was involved with, alleging that they knew he worked closely with the then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize.

“He said that these activities were not good for me and these were ‘bad guys’. He expressed the view that I was part of what he referred to as a ‘thing’ within the ANC and/or government.”