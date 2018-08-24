South Africa

Accused pierced eyebrow‚ bought rum after death of electrician

24 August 2018 - 12:05 By Timeslive
Christine Russouw and her children Wayne and Chantelle are charged with murdering Port Elizabeth electrician Petrus Scholtz.
Image: Supplied

A day after the murder of an elderly Port Elizabeth electrician‚ whose body was shoved into a freezer‚ one of the accused purchased a bottle of rum‚ had her eyebrow pierced and took to Facebook to write: “Awesome Times.”

Chantell Russouw was then promptly threatened with death by her brother‚ Wayne‚ a co-accused‚ should she dare tell the police what happened‚ the Herald reported on Friday.

Wayne and a third accused‚ Ronald Swartz‚ applied for bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Chantell and the siblings’ mother‚ Christine Russouw‚ are also accused of the murder of Petrus Scholtz‚ 70.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer Shane Bosch‚ in an affidavit before the court‚ painted a picture of a deeply fractured family who were all willing to throw each other under the bus to escape blame for the murder.

The four allegedly lured the elderly electrician to a house in Kabega Park on July 17 to fix a faulty geyser. When he returned the next day to collect his fee‚ he was allegedly beaten with a baton‚ his hands and feet were bound‚ and he was put into a chest freezer so they could execute a plan to steal‚ and later sell‚ his tools.

Chantell and her brother sold some of the tools to Cash Crusaders for R3,000. She then had her eyebrow pierced and bought a bottle of rum.

Scholtz was found by a pedestrian in the bush on a gravel road. His hands and feet were bound and his mouth was taped shut. The accused allegedly sold his bakkie for R5,000.

Judgment in the bail application will be delivered on September 11.

