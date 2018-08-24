Adam Catzavelos‚ who caused national outrage after a video of him using the k-word went viral on Tuesday‚ has apologised to South Africa for the damage his video caused the country.

He said he had been thoughtless and insensitive.

“I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚” he said in a statement.

“I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgement‚” Catzavelos said.