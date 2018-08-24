South Africa

'I watched my video & feel total shame': Adam Catzavelos apologises for k-word video

He says he will spend the rest of his life repenting

24 August 2018 - 10:14 By Ernest Mabuza
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos where he uses the 'K-word'.
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos where he uses the 'K-word'.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

Adam Catzavelos‚ who caused national outrage after a video of him using the k-word went viral on Tuesday‚ has apologised to South Africa for the damage his video caused the country.

He said he had been thoughtless and insensitive.

“I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚” he said in a statement.

“I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgement‚” Catzavelos said.

Businessman Adam Catzavelos took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where ‘not a single k****r’ was around. Here’s how social media reacted.

Following the appearance of the video on Tuesday‚ Catzavelos was fired from the family-run business‚ St George’s Fine Foods‚ and removed from its board of directors.

The family and St George’s Fine Foods said the business was in the process of negotiating a settlement on his minority 33% stake in the company.

On Wednesday‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng opened a case of racism against him‚ while the Democratic Alliance Youth referred his conduct to the South African Human Rights Commission for investigation.

A number of companies which did business with St George’s Fine Foods also cancelled their relationship with the company.

READ MORE

Adam Catzavelos referred to police and the Human Rights Commission over k-word video

The conduct of Adam Catzavelos‚ who used the k-word in a video that went viral on Tuesday‚ has attracted the ire of political parties.
News
1 day ago

Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video

The use of the insulting k-word slur by Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission‚ ...
News
2 days ago

Nike distances itself from viral k-word video rant of director's husband Adam Catzavelos

Sports gear manufacturer Nike has issued a response following a backlash to the video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word‚ which went viral on ...
News
2 days ago

AfriForum condemns use of k-word by Catzavelos‚ urges consistency in condemnation of racism from all sides

AfriForum on Wednesday said it strongly condemned the use of the racist “K-word” by Adam Catzavelos‚ whose video went viral on Tuesday‚ but said ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Women in the armed forces show their mettle South Africa
  2. US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in World
  3. State capture inquiry: Jonas tells the inside story of Nhlanhla Nene’s firing South Africa
  4. Workers are suffering because of state capture‚ union says outside State ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X