Gordhan arrives at state capture inquiry ahead of Jonas testimony

Gordhan and Jonas were fired by former president Jacob Zuma in March 2017 in a midnight reshuffle that rocked the country.

Civil society members from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and trade union federation Fedusa are also attending the commission in support of Jonas.

Jonas’s legal team is headed by Advocate Wim Trengove SC. His evidence will be led by Advocate Phillip Mokoena from the state capture commission.

State capture whistleblower Vytjie Mentor has also arrived at the hearing.