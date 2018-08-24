South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

Gordhan arrives at state capture inquiry ahead of Jonas testimony

24 August 2018 - 09:19 By Ranjeni Munusamy
Pravin Gordhan
Pravin Gordhan
Image: GULSHAN KHAN / AFP

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has arrived at the state capture commission of inquiry to support his former deputy in the finance ministry Mcebisi Jonas as he testifies today.

Jonas, a key witness at the inquiry, will provide details on the alleged offer by the Gupta family to promote him to the position of finance minister after the dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene in 2015.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Gordhan and Jonas were fired by former president Jacob Zuma in March 2017 in a midnight reshuffle that rocked the country.

Civil society members from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and trade union federation Fedusa are also attending the commission in support of Jonas.

Jonas’s legal team is headed by Advocate Wim Trengove SC. His evidence will be led by Advocate Phillip Mokoena from the state capture commission. 

State capture whistleblower Vytjie Mentor has also arrived at the hearing.

