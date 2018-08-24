South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

Mcebisi Jonas bombshell: Senior Hawks official tried to sabotage Gupta bribe case

24 August 2018 - 11:35 By Ranjeni Munusamy
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas prepares to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday.
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas prepares to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday.
Image: ALON SKUY

Mcebisi Jonas has made a bombshell revelation at the state capture commission of inquiry about how the Hawks attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.

The former deputy minister of finance said the head of the Hawks anti-corruption unit allegedly tried to force him to sign a false statement to halt the police investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to promote him to finance minister in October 2015.

In a morning of startling evidence at the inquiry, Jonas told Judge Raymond Zondo that he refused to sign a draft statement presented to him by Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi who said they wanted to “kill the case” as it was a “DA matter”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He said Mnonopi told him in the presence of his lawyer “there is no case here”.

The draft police statement, which Jonas attached to his affidavit, wanted to present the false impression that he was refusing to co-operate with the investigators. Jonas said in his affidavit to the commission that the conduct of the Hawks did not surprise him given the extent to which the institution was “compromised”.

Earlier Jonas told the commission how Ajay Gupta threatened to kill him if he revealed the bribe offer to him.

He also told how he and finance minister Nhlanhla Nene were being placed under pressure on the nuclear deal.

There was “huge hostility”, Jonas said.

“The pressure on us from president and cabinet to approve the nuclear deal was immense.”

MORE

Mcebisi Jonas: Gupta brother told me 'we are in control of everything'

Former deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas has described how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that then president ...
News
1 hour ago

'We control Zuma': 7 astonishing moments from Mcebisi Jonas's testimony on Guptas

Gupta said his family controlled the state and former president Jacob Zuma would do whatever they told him to do
News
1 hour ago

'Gupta threatened to kill me': Mcebisi Jonas's shocking revelations

Former deputy finance minister will provide his first public account of that 2015 meeting with the Guptas
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Guptas, bribes & threats: Mcebisi Jonas testifies at state capture inquiry

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions when he testifies in the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating ...
News
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Women in the armed forces show their mettle South Africa
  2. US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in World
  3. State capture inquiry: Jonas tells the inside story of Nhlanhla Nene’s firing South Africa
  4. Workers are suffering because of state capture‚ union says outside State ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X