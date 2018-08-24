Mcebisi Jonas: Gupta brother told me 'we are in control of everything'

Former deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas has described how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that then president Jacob Zuma would do anything they told him to.

“He said you must understand that we are in control, of everything. The National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, the National Intelligence Agency and the old man will do anything that we tell him to do”, Jonas testified this morning.

He also revealed that this Gupta brother, who he says was either Ajay or Rajesh, threatened to kill him if he disclosed that the family had met with him, and tried to bribe him to take the Finance Minister position.

This threat was made within earshot of Zuma’s son Duduzane and controversial arms Deal advisor Fana Hlongwane, Jonas said.

Crucially, however, he has indicated that he is not completely certain about the identity of the Gupta brother who made this bribe offer in October 2015 – months before then President Jacob Zuma’s shock removal of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.