Mzansi left shooketh after Mcebisi Jonas testimony
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas shot straight to the number one trends list on Twitter as he testified at the Zondo commission into state capture.
Jonas detailed a meeting that happened between himself, Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane at the Guptas' Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg in 2015.
Amongst the astonishing revelations Jonas alleges the Guptas told him they collected evidence on him and others, he claimed he was told he would be killed if he revealed the meeting had taken place and he alleges he was told the Gupta family knew former president Jacob Zuma was going to fire then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
South Africans were hooked on his testimony and took to Twitter to express their shock at the revelations.
Zuma's stooges & agents still think Gupta's did nothing, okay look how Jonas has articulated the networking of corruption. This was a serious crass materialism all over. #StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas— The General (@__Tebogo) August 24, 2018
How the whole Gupta meeting looked in my head when #McebisiJonas described it #StateCaptureInquiry— Ona 👑 (@kagisolatane) August 24, 2018
Glad he saw the importance of saying no to more than half a billion pic.twitter.com/HxiCe8IN4m
I mean looking at #StateCaptureInquiry— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) August 24, 2018
and everything #McebisiJonas said bout the Gupta's - how they told him they control everything - Compromising a few judges that still sympathies with ZanuPF was a piece of cake #ZimConCourt I'm so sorry Zimbabwe
After what #McebisiJonas has revealed today and me remembering #Zupta #BabakaDuduzani laughing in parliament, I'm very angry grrr grrr!!!— Don Motshwane (@LightAlu) August 24, 2018
Zupta bots are so incredible, they're busy here on twitter pretending not to understand #McebisiJonas submission or they outrightly deny the submission made as if they themselves were there in Saxonwold compound when the bribe was made..😂— /NotYetUhuru/ (@mogodi_pat) August 24, 2018
The audacity of the #Guptas. #McebisiJonas #StateCaptureInquiry— The Fixer (@khaya_buthelez) August 24, 2018