Mzansi left shooketh after Mcebisi Jonas testimony

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas shot straight to the number one trends list on Twitter as he testified at the Zondo commission into state capture.

Jonas detailed a meeting that happened between himself, Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane at the Guptas' Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg in 2015.

Amongst the astonishing revelations Jonas alleges the Guptas told him they collected evidence on him and others, he claimed he was told he would be killed if he revealed the meeting had taken place and he alleges he was told the Gupta family knew former president Jacob Zuma was going to fire then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.