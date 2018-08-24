'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology

Social media was unimpressed with Adam Catzavelos's apology for the racist beach holiday video that caused outrage this week.

On Friday, Catzavelos released a statement apologising for the video.

“I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚” he said in a statement.

“I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgement‚” Catzavelos said.

However, Twitter wasn't buying it: