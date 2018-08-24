'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology
Social media was unimpressed with Adam Catzavelos's apology for the racist beach holiday video that caused outrage this week.
On Friday, Catzavelos released a statement apologising for the video.
“I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚” he said in a statement.
“I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgement‚” Catzavelos said.
However, Twitter wasn't buying it:
These racists will never repent or reform strue. This #AdamCatzavelos racist had his statement drafted by a PR company for him. To him this is just a PR exercise and business as usual. Abelungu! It is natural for this people to be racist. Period.— Potrosa (@MandlaMagidela) August 24, 2018
Apology def not accepted #AdamCatzavelos pic.twitter.com/3cKCG6znJz— . (@JustMalii__) August 24, 2018
Adam Catzavelos. Nope. We want the same energy you had in that video. #AdamCatzavelos apology not accepted. If that video hadn’t gone viral you wouldn’t have stated all this kak in your “apology”. So stfu pic.twitter.com/Dvuz9Q1hMN— . (@bashier77) August 24, 2018
The best apology Adam Catzavelos could make is to stay on that beach and never return and take that person he was sending the video too, because they're probably the same.#AdamCatzavelos #AdamaCatzavelos— Tumelo Ceba 🙄 (@TumeloZA) August 24, 2018
I get the feeling that Adam's family consulted a PR specialist who wrote the apology for them in order to protect business interests.— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) August 24, 2018
The letter is so emphatic that #AdamCatzavelos is an isolated case & his views do not represent those of people close to him.
#AdamCatzavelos..u are a racist thats what u are, that man u see on a mirror is a racist and if u want our apology u need to change him nit your remarks ...keep your apology to yourself and change Adam behaviour— CONCERN CITIZEN (@Sydney66617517) August 24, 2018
Adam's supposedly "apology"😲😲😲this fool is not apologising to us but rather to his family for making the family business suffer. He is sorry because the video went viral not because he said what he said, I'm sure wherever he is he's still using the K word#AdamCatzavelos— Snenhlanhla (@MaphalalaSnerh) August 24, 2018
The sad thing is that this racist us named after the first man God created.— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) August 24, 2018
Like the biblical Adam, the people are going to do to him what God did to Adam: make him suffer eternally. #AdamCatzavelos pic.twitter.com/ZeAk24pSeH
A clip even surfaced of an EFF member reportedly standing outside Catzavelos's house, calling him out:
Adam please come out and let's have a talk on National reconciliation. Phuma Adam afikile AmaK pic.twitter.com/vNOmazjfFV— @effjoburg (@effjoburg) August 24, 2018
There were a few people who accepted the apology, but they were few and far between:
I accept his apology. We all make mistakes, we all act silly sometimes #AdamCatzavelos— Chris Kanyane (@ChrisKanyane) August 24, 2018
Meanwhile the staff at beach racist Adam Catzavelos’s food company have begged deserting customers not to leave them jobless.
A statement issued on Friday on behalf of St George’s Fine Foods employees said Catzavelos’s use of the k-word in a viral video was “not consonant with what [the company] stands for”.
Numerous customers have said they will stop doing business with the Johannesburg company‚ which fired Catzavelos and removed him from its board after the video emerged on Tuesday.
The staff statement‚ issued by Johannesburg law firm Clifford Levin Incorporated‚ said: “We‚ and our families‚ are financially dependent on St George’s Fine Foods and a number of us would be desolate without our positions within the company. A large number of us are the sole breadwinners of our families.”