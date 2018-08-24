A warrant of arrest will only be issued for former ANC Northern Cape chairman John Block and his business associate Christo Scholtz if they fail to appear in the Kimberley High Court on Monday‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

On Tuesday‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the pair’s appeal against 15-year jail terms imposed on them for corruption.

"Only if they do not come to court on Monday will a warrant of arrest be issued‚" said The Hawks’ Nomthandazo Mnisi. Mnisi confirmed that the pair had not turned themselves over to a correctional facility following their failed appeal.

She stated‚ however‚ that the Supreme Court of Appeal had not ordered their immediate reincarceration following its ruling and dismissed reports that Block and Scholtz were “wanted fugitives”.

"When we went to check Block’s house [on Thursday] we were told that he went to Upington in the morning‚" said Mnisi‚ clarifying that this did not mean he had fled.