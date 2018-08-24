Roman’s Pizza offers R5,000 reward for information on defaced advert
It seems not everyone in Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal loves pizza.
Roman's Pizza and Champ Marketing & Events are again offering a reward over another Romans Pizza's advertisement.
Champ Marketing's Johan Pieters said a R5‚000 reward was being offered for information about a digital street pole featuring a Roman's Pizza advert that was defaced.
"The Newcastle police are investigating the matter and confirm that there is a nearby CCTV camera but are not sure if the camera was facing towards the road or another property at that stage and if the camera is in working order‚" he said.
In 2015‚ a reward of free pizza for a year was offered for information that would lead to the recovery of a stolen Roman's Pizza banner.
The double-printed 6m-high banner‚ which disappeared from Hardwick Street‚ was never found.
Pieters said that his client "was not sure who would have had a reason to vandalise the board that his company is advertising on. Maybe it is because Roman's Pizza is the leading pizza company in Newcastle that their marketing material gets stolen or damaged."
Roman Pizza's head office spokesperson Bonnie Cooper said the franchise did not believe the Newcastle outlet was being targeted and "we have not had any problems nationwide with vandalism of advertising or stores".
"I think that it is random and vindictive behaviour by the perpetrators."