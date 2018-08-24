Roman’s Pizza offers R5,000 reward for information on defaced advert

Champ Marketing's Johan Pieters said a R5‚000 reward was being offered for information about a digital street pole featuring a Roman's Pizza advert that was defaced.

"The Newcastle police are investigating the matter and confirm that there is a nearby CCTV camera but are not sure if the camera was facing towards the road or another property at that stage and if the camera is in working order‚" he said.

In 2015‚ a reward of free pizza for a year was offered for information that would lead to the recovery of a stolen Roman's Pizza banner.