South Africa

SACP worries that state capture probe may cost R1bn

24 August 2018 - 16:26 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Members of the SACP demonstrate against state capture outside the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown on August 24, 2018.
Members of the SACP demonstrate against state capture outside the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown on August 24, 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

Secretary to the Zondo commission on state capture Khotso de Wee on Friday sought to allay South African Communist Party (SACP) fears that the inquiry would cost R1-billion.

Gauteng SACP secretary Jacob Mamabolo had raised the party’s concerns while handing over a memorandum to the commission outside the Hill on Empire building in Johannesburg‚ where the commission is sitting.

He said the budget of R230-million for the first six months of the inquiry meant the commission could end up spending up to R1-billion should it sit for 12 months. De Wee responded: “It is most important that I assure you that even though it has been six months ... we have not finished the R230-million‚ we have not.”

He said the commission would give an explanation should it spend more than R1-billion.

Mamabolo warned De Wee that the inquiry could be captured because it was rumoured that more than R10-billion had been shipped out of the country to Dubai and that was enough to “capture” the commission.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“If we can see that you are being captured yourself ... we will come here to tell you‚ ‘it looks like money in Dubai has come here’‚” said Mamabolo.

He said the SACP had marched to the venue to submit a memorandum voicing its support for the probe. In it‚ the party called for the commission to investigate “corporate capture of the state without fear or favour and without prejudice”.

“We urge you as investigators to leave no stone unturned to unearth‚ uproot and dismantle deep-seated parasitic networks that are still lingering within organs of the democratic government and [state owned entities].”

READ MORE:

SACP makes itself heard at state capture inquiry

The South African Communist Party on Friday staged a march to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on State Capture‚ with protesters demanding a ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Workers are suffering because of state capture‚ union says outside State Capture Commission

Workers in the communications sector faced widespread retrenchments as a result of state capture‚ Communications Workers Union (CWU) general ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Guptas, bribes & threats: Mcebisi Jonas testifies at state capture inquiry

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions when he testifies in the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi left shooketh after Mcebisi Jonas testimony South Africa
  2. Man who stabbed family in France had inheritance row World
  3. 'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology South Africa
  4. SACP worries that state capture probe may cost R1bn South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X