School netball ban lifted - if 'untameable' mom stays away
The Cape Town principal who banned a Grade 5 girl from school sports teams because her mother was “untameable” says she can play after all — but only if her mother stays away.
Gavin Keller‚ of Sun Valley Primary School in Fish Hoek‚ said Charlotte Damgaard had met most of the school’s demands for apologies‚ so her Grade 5 daughter Sienna Noon would be considered for selection.
Damgaard‚ however‚ would not be allowed to attend fixtures pending a meeting on Tuesday organised by the Western Cape Education Department.
The dispute between Keller and Damgaard‚ which involves lawyers on both sides‚ erupted into the public domain on Tuesday when the mother distributed 80 copies of a letter at the school gate.
Keller had ordered Sun Valley sports coaches not to select Sienna‚ a Western Province under-11 netball player‚ describing Damgaard as “untameable”.
Damgaard’s letter was posted on Facebook and has attracted hundreds of comments and shares‚ mainly in support of the mother and critical of Keller.
The principal sent a letter home with each pupil on Friday‚ saying it had been “a difficult week” for the school.
“The power of social media is enormous for those with an axe to grind‚ but those who CARE have remained silent to protect the lives of innocent children‚ our clients‚” he said.
He described Sun Valley as a bubble of excellence and said Damgaard had “erred repeatedly in an attempt to puncture the bubble” and “failed to heed numerous warnings”.
After 15 days of consideration following Damgaard’s complaint to another school about its “biased” netball umpires‚ Keller wrote to Damgaard on August 16 accusing her of having “little self-control”‚ of putting Sienna through “trauma … each and every day of her life” and of being an “unloving mother”.
He said that in “endless meetings” with sports staff‚ Damgaard had been asked to control herself. “You continue to behave in a manner that can only be described as totally unacceptable‚” he said.
“We have sent a formal apology to [the other school] seeking forgiveness for your behaviour – an adult with little self-control but unfortunately associated with our brand – and for making such outrageous and defamatory accusations against a neighbouring school.”
In the face of an “untameable ... unruly” Damgaard‚ for the first time in his 36-year career Keller said he had issued an instruction that Sienna was not to be picked for any teams.
The principal said he would reconsider his sports ban on Sienna if Damgaard agreed to stay away from fixtures and arranged for a paramedic to be present to administer any diabetes medication her daughter needed‚ and apologised to the other school.
“Alternatively‚ you may consider removing Sienna from Sun Valley Primary and find a school that is prepared to manage you‚” he said. “The three-month notice period will be waived in this case. An exit form is enclosed.”
In his letter to parents on Friday‚ Keller said the school staff fund would pay for a paramedic to attend sporting fixtures featuring Sienna‚ in case she needed treatment for her diabetes. “As of today‚ the child will once again be able to join the team‚” he said.
The principal confirmed that he intended to sue Damgaard for defamation.
Keller‚ who turns 60 in December‚ announced earlier this year that he would retire in April 2019. But in Friday’s letter he said: “I will remain in this position for the next five years before I retire at 65 years of age.”
Damgaard said she would respond later to queries from TimesLIVE. On Facebook‚ she said Sienna had cried when she heard she would be allowed to play netball only if her mother stayed away.
She asked parents to e-mail testimonials about her touchline demeanour ahead of Tuesday's meeting. "I think Keller is going to argue that I am unruly on the sidelines and should therefore not be allowed to attend matches‚" she said.
"Those who actually stand with me on the sidelines know that I can get a bit over-excited sometimes but that I have never ever shouted anything nasty to a coach‚ player or umpire‚ which is why I have never ever been reprimanded."