The Cape Town principal who banned a Grade 5 girl from school sports teams because her mother was “untameable” says she can play after all — but only if her mother stays away.

Gavin Keller‚ of Sun Valley Primary School in Fish Hoek‚ said Charlotte Damgaard had met most of the school’s demands for apologies‚ so her Grade 5 daughter Sienna Noon would be considered for selection.

Damgaard‚ however‚ would not be allowed to attend fixtures pending a meeting on Tuesday organised by the Western Cape Education Department.

The dispute between Keller and Damgaard‚ which involves lawyers on both sides‚ erupted into the public domain on Tuesday when the mother distributed 80 copies of a letter at the school gate.

Keller had ordered Sun Valley sports coaches not to select Sienna‚ a Western Province under-11 netball player‚ describing Damgaard as “untameable”.