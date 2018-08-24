Trump wrap: The furore just ain't simmering down
On Thursday US President Donald Trump waded into the land debate in South Africa. The comments have drawn widespread criticism and continues to dominate talk in South Africa.
Here's a timeline of what happened and the fallout that has since emerged.
THAT tweet
Trump said he had asked his secretary of state to study "South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers."
At the time of publishing this article the tweet had received 121,000 likes and over 42,000 retweets.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
Mzansi was not impressed
As Trump's tweets spread, South Africans took to Twitter to tell the US president to "mind his own business" and accused him of being uninformed on the issue.
Juju calls Trump a "pathological liar"
The EFF called a press briefing to address the comments made by Trump, with Julius Malema labelling the US president a "pathological liar."
"South Africa is a post-colonial country with deep racial inequalities that were long designed by apartheid and colonisation. Our land expropriation programme seeks to realise the ideal of equality and human dignity," said Malema.
US state department weighs in
The US state department confirmed it would "focus" on plans to expropriate land but said SA's land plans can't be compared to Zimbabwe's land seizures.
Spokesperson Heather Nauert responded to questions at a briefing about whether the US would consider sanctions against SA.
"That is such a hypothetical. That's a hypothetical and I'm not going to comment on it."
Ramaphosa: 'This is no land grab'
In an article published in London's Financial Times, President Cyril Ramaphosa explained how land expropriation without compensation will work.
You can read the full article by Ramaphosa here.