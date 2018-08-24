Trump wrap: The furore just ain't simmering down

On Thursday US President Donald Trump waded into the land debate in South Africa. The comments have drawn widespread criticism and continues to dominate talk in South Africa.

Here's a timeline of what happened and the fallout that has since emerged.

THAT tweet

Trump said he had asked his secretary of state to study "South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers."

At the time of publishing this article the tweet had received 121,000 likes and over 42,000 retweets.