Management of the Tshwane University of Technology broke their silence on Friday afternoon following the death of a student at the Soshanguve campus – saying they were shocked at the killing.

The student was shot dead on Thursday evening.

"Vice-Chancellor and Principal‚ Prof Lourens van Staden‚and the executive management committee have expressed shock at the death of a student outside the Soshanguve North Campus last night‚" said University spokesperson Willa de Rutyer.

As TUT campuses held their Student Representative Council (SRC) elections on Thursday‚ disruptions occurred quite early on in the vote casting at the Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa campuses‚ she said.

"According to reports received‚ the SRC elections at the Soshanguve north and south campuses experienced problems because of a shortage of ballot papers‚ as well as suspicions that an official was taking ballot papers when he moved to supply another voting station‚" said de Ruyter.