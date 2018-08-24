Two die and another critical after being shot in the head in Chatsworth

Two men were killed and a third was gravely wounded in an attack in Chatsworth on Thursday night.

Three men had been sitting in a bakkie‚ which was sprayed by gunfire. One man died in his seat and a second rolled out of the vehicle and succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

A third fled on foot‚ only to be caught and shot in the head.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that detectives were investigating the shooting.

“One man was found dead in his vehicle with gunshot wound to the head. The second body was found outside the vehicle with gunshot wound to the head‚” he said.

“The third victim was found alive a few metres away from the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to hospital for treatment‚” Zwane added.

He said that the motive for their attack was unknown and no arrests had been made.