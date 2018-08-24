A student was killed at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus outside of Pretoria overnight‚ where violence erupted following SRC elections.

The elections were held on Thursday.

Police on Friday confirmed that there was a fatality at the TUT Soshanguve campus.

“There was a person who was killed but we don’t know what was the circumstances were. We are investigating that at the moment‚” said Captain Kay Makhubela.

The deceased was reported to have been a student who was killed as police came in to intervene amid clashes which erupted following SRC elections.