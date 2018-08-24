‘Warder said, you are free as a bird, and I felt like I could fly’

For 14 years Njabulo Ndlovu craved jeqe, the steamed bread lovingly prepared by his mother.

On Monday, the former second-year law student who had been sentenced to life in prison for the gang rape of a pregnant woman in 2002, ate the simple delicacy to his heart’s content.

It was a poignant moment – one of the many Ndlovu intends on ticking off his list of things to do since his conviction and sentence were overturned last week.

Ndlovu’s life “stopped” at 19 when he was wrongfully arrested for the gang rape of a woman, whom he had schooled with, and known as the daughter of his father’s co-worker.

He was a second-year law student at Durban-Westville University, had a girlfriend and was planning to take driving lessons to obtain his licence.

In 2002 he was sentenced to life imprisonment and spent 13 years and two months behind bars trying to prove his innocence.