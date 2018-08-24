South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

WATCH | Threats, bribes & Guptas: Mcebisi Jonas's scathing state capture testimony

24 August 2018 - 15:31 By TimesLIVE

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas gave a scathing testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture on Friday.

Jonas gave a full account of the meeting he had with a Gupta brother, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, and controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane in October 2015. It was at this meeting where he was allegedly offered the job as finance minister, along with a R600-million payout.

In a morning of startling evidence at the inquiry, Jonas told the commission how the Hawks attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him. He also has revealed that the main reason former president Jacob Zumafired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was because of his refusal to sign off on the nuclear deal.

The former deputy minister of finance went on to describe how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that Zuma would do anything they told him to. 

