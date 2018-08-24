'We control Zuma': 7 astonishing moments from Mcebisi Jonas's testimony on Guptas

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who was fired by former president Jacob Zuma, has begun testifying at the Zondo commission into state capture.

He started out by testifying about what occurred at a meeting between him, Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane at the Guptas' Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg in 2015.

Here are seven astonishing revelations he made in his testimony:

1. Then president Jacob Zuma never informed him that he had been fired

“I actually saw it on TV. To date I never received any formal information on my removal.”

2. The Guptas told him they collected intelligence on him and others

“He said that ‘we have been gathering intelligence on you’ including those closest to you such as my friend Rasta Mohommed and my chief of staff. He described both as being poor and useless.

“He emphasized that they – which I understood to be the Gupta family – had the ability to gather such information and that they had gathered a lot of information on me which they could use against me.”