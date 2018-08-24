The police have stated that they had nothing to do with the fatal shooting of a student at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reported on Friday.

The student who spoke to TimesLIVE said this deceased student was a Pasma (Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania) member. “He did not attend this campus but he was at the South campus.” The student maintained that the students were not armed and had only hurled stones at the police.

“There was no need for the police to open live ammunition‚” said the student‚ who said all they wanted was answers. During the unrest‚ students went on the rampage. “Last night‚ the students were very angry and they ended up burning one of the security cars.