A fossil expert from Wits University has played a key role in discovering two new species of insect-eating dinosaurs.

Jonah Choiniere‚ of the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Wits‚ was a leading member of a team which discovered Xiyunykus and Bannykus after their fossils were dug up in China in 2005 and 2009‚ respectively.

The dinosaurs are both alvarezsaurs‚ carnivorous creatures that have many similarities with birds. According to Choiniere‚ they have features thought to be related to eating insects that live in colonies. “Alvarezsaurs are weird animals. With their strong‚ clawed hands and weak jaws‚ they appear to be the dinosaurian analogue to today’s aardvarks and anteaters‚” he said. The earliest known alvarezsaurs had more typically meat-eating teeth and hands‚ useful for catching small prey.