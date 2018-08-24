There are no women in the army.

That's according to Lance Corporal Sindi Mbathu of the South African Military Health Service‚ a branch of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Mbathu was one of 500 servicewomen who took to the streets of Durban for the Imbokodo Armed Forces Parade. The all-women parade‚ featuring members of the SANDF‚ the navy‚ the South African Police Service‚ the Road Traffic Inspectorate‚ the Department of Correctional Services‚ the fire department and the Durban Metro Police‚ was in celebration of Women's Month.

Mbathu said that women in the army were not treated differently to men. “I would be lying if I said there were challenges in the service. They treat us like other soldiers; they don’t discriminate against us because we are women; they give us the same opportunity as men.”

The parade made its way through the busy Dr Pixley KaSeme Street to the city hall where the women were addressed by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

The mayor said: “Today we celebrate many women who have excelled in fields from which they have traditionally been excluded‚ who today occupy positions of authority and responsibility.

“We are proud of our achievements and we will continue to strive until we achieve more.”

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda marched with the women.