South Africa

Women in the armed forces show their mettle

24 August 2018 - 13:26 By Lwandile Bhengu
Servicewomen march through the streets of Durban for the Imbokodo Armed Forces Parade on August 24, 2018 to mark the culmination of Women's Month.
Servicewomen march through the streets of Durban for the Imbokodo Armed Forces Parade on August 24, 2018 to mark the culmination of Women's Month.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

There are no women in the army.

That's according to Lance Corporal Sindi Mbathu of the South African Military Health Service‚ a branch of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Mbathu was one of 500 servicewomen who took to the streets of Durban for the Imbokodo Armed Forces Parade. The all-women parade‚ featuring members of the SANDF‚ the navy‚ the South African Police Service‚ the Road Traffic Inspectorate‚ the Department of Correctional Services‚ the fire department and the Durban Metro Police‚ was in celebration of Women's Month.

Mbathu said that women in the army were not treated differently to men. “I would be lying if I said there were challenges in the service. They treat us like other soldiers; they don’t discriminate against us because we are women; they give us the same opportunity as men.”

The parade made its way through the busy Dr Pixley KaSeme Street to the city hall where the women were addressed by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

The mayor said: “Today we celebrate many women who have excelled in fields from which they have traditionally been excluded‚ who today occupy positions of authority and responsibility.

“We are proud of our achievements and we will continue to strive until we achieve more.”

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda marched with the women.

READ MORE: 

NSPCA investigators witness ‘brutal physical abuse’ of horses at army base

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has confirmed that it had to euthanise two army horses due to ‘brutal ...
News
15 days ago

SANDF chief laments budgetary constraints

The SA National Defence Force says it has taken a decision to find ways of doing things internally since it faces serious budgetary constraints that ...
News
24 days ago

SANDF rejects arms 'smuggling' report

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Wednesday rejected reports that it had tried to smuggle small arms and ammunition to Cuba aboard a chartered ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Women in the armed forces show their mettle South Africa
  2. US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in World
  3. State capture inquiry: Jonas tells the inside story of Nhlanhla Nene’s firing South Africa
  4. Workers are suffering because of state capture‚ union says outside State ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X