Workers in the communications sector faced widespread retrenchments as a result of state capture‚ Communications Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said on Friday.

He said the effects of state capture were being particularly felt at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ where workers were not getting salary increases‚ and at television news channel Afro Worldview (formerly ANN7)‚ where there were lob losses as a result of the closure of the former Gupta-owned channel.

Tshabalala made these comments during the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) march at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ to show support for the commission’s work.

The commission began on Monday.

On Friday‚ while the march was taking place outside‚ the commission heard the evidence of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ who detailed how the Hawks had attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.