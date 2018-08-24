After a month of political drama‚ the Zimbabwean Constitutional Court will‚ this afternoon‚ set the next chapter in Zimbabwe’s political cycle with its ruling on the MDC Alliance’s challenge of president elect Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF’s narrow 30 July victory.

By close of business on Wednesday‚ after all parties’ defence lawyers had taken to the stand in a televised trial‚ ordinary Zimbabweans were left with mixed reactions.

For Mavis Sibanda‚ a vendor in Harare‚ the period leading to the court challenge proved that politics is an elitist affair and the outcome of the court challenge won’t change the status quo.

“I don’t see (Nelson) Chamisa winning or even getting a rerun. We will go back to suffering‚ but not to say even if Chamisa‚ by some miracle‚ is declared president things will change for the better. As such‚ I am not holding my breath for anything because‚ after this‚ political leaders will remain as they are‚” she said.