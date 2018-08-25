South African DJ Mario Jorge Viegas has allegedly called black people the k-word on social media‚ saying they are "f****g worse than animals and worthless maggots".

He allegedly posted the comments on his Facebook account earlier this month.

By Friday afternoon‚ Viegas' s identity number had been posted on Twitter‚ and his social media accounts had been deactivated.

HOT 91.9 FM Breakfast host Sasha Martinengo‚ who accompanied Viegas on a UK tour earlier this year‚ has distanced himself from the controversy.

A picture of Viegas and Martinengo was also circulated on social media.

Martinengo on Friday posted on Twitter: "I condemn all forms of racism and discrimination against any person regardless of colour or sex. It is unfortunate that I have been tainted by association and appreciate the sincere apology from the above FB page regarding this issue.

“I would like to add that I know/knew Mario. These photos were taken in June this year when a group of SA DJs were invited to pay (sic) a Legends Gig in London.”

Martinengo declined to comment on the matter when TimesLIVE contacted him.