‘Official funeral’ status for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's burial withdrawn after chaos erupts

The "official funeral" status for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's burial was withdrawn prematurely because of "certain elements who disrespected the decorum of the funeral".

This is according to government spokeswoman Phumla Williams in a statement released following the degeneration and chaos that erupted at the funeral service that was held in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

It was at this service that Deputy President David Mabuza had to be whisked away by the presidential protection unit personnel "for security reasons".

Williams said "certain disruptive elements" had forced government's hand to terminate the official funeral status prematurely‚ in consultation with the family.