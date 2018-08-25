Police have arrested seven suspects following three separate shooting incidents between rival gangs at the River View Flats in Worcester in the Western Cape in the past week.

Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk said following the shootings‚ Worcester police had embarked on several operations that had resulted in seven suspects being arrested on Friday night.

“One shooting incident was captured in a video circulated on social media.”

The suspects are aged between 16 and 38.

“In one operation a revolver‚ rounds of ammunition and drugs were seized. The operations in the area are set to continue in a bid to ensure the safety of all‚” Van Wyk said.

The provincial police management commended the continued efforts of police officials in the fight against gang violence.

Van Wyk said the suspects would appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder‚ possession of illegal firearms‚ ammunition and drugs.