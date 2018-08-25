Police committee calls for independent probe into Hawks after Jonas's explosive testimony

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has called for an independent investigation into the conduct of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)‚ more popularly referred to as the Hawks.

The committee said on Saturday it had noted with serious concern the allegations made on Friday in relation to the conduct of high-ranking officials of the DPCI at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas made a bombshell revelation at the state-capture commission of inquiry on Friday about how the Hawks attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas attempt to bribe him.

The former deputy minister of finance said the head of the Hawks anti-corruption unit allegedly tried to force him to sign a false statement to halt the police investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to promote him to finance minister in October 2015.

Jonas told Judge Raymond Zondo that he refused to sign a draft statement presented to him by Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi‚ who said they wanted to “kill the case” as it was a “DA matter”.