Zondo commission investigators to grill Fikile Mbalula, Phumla Williams to come under scrutiny

26 August 2018 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula will be interviewed by state capture investigators on his claims the Guptas informed him about his pending appointment to former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.

Mbalula is expected to be interviewed this week, when the commission goes on a three-day recess.  

He declined to comment yesterday.

This comes as Zuma has received a new set of questions from the commission in relation to a statement by acting cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Williams is expected to appear before the commission on Friday and relate her role in diverting government business to the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper.

When the Sunday Times contacted Williams this week, she declined to comment and said  she would tell her story to deputy chief  justice Raymond Zondo.

