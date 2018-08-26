ANC call for fresh elections in Joburg and Pretoria a ‘political gimmick’: DA

“The residents of Tshwane gave a mandate for the DA and other opposition parties to form a coalition government to administrate the business of the city and deliver services to its residents‚” he added.

The ANC in Gauteng claimed earlier on Sunday that coalition-led governments had “proven to be too costly to maintain”.

“There is no doubt that the 2016 local government elections have ushered in‚ in an unprecedented way since the dawn of democracy‚ an era of unprincipled coalition governments which have in the instance of Tshwane and Joburg including Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities proven to be too costly to maintain‚” ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

“We therefore believe that the final resolution that will restore order and sanity in all these municipalities is to have a fresh mandate so that the ANC can have a clear mandate and if the ANC does not have that mandate‚ we will make way for those that have been given a clear mandate to run those municipalities.”