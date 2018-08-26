'Leave us the hell alone': SA farmers 'furious' over Trump land tweet

"I think Donald Trump must really take his long hair... and leave our people the hell alone," added Swart.

While many of the farmers at Thursday and Friday's land summit rejected Trump's intervention, many are unsure what the government's plan to expropriate land to fix historical injustices will mean for them.

"The deputy president assured farmers government isn't going to do anything reckless," said conference speaker Tshilidzi Matshidzula, 30, a dairy farmer with 1,000 cattle on his ranch in the country's Eastern Cape province.

"(But) as a farmer, although I'm black, expropriation is a serious concern. The sooner we get formal clarity on how it will be handled, the better."

'Alarmist, false, inaccurate'

As he spoke, other black delegates congratulated Matshidzula for the speech he had just given on how to resolve land inequality.

Deputy President David Mabuza urged farmers to trust the government on land reform‚ saying they must plant and start to till the soil as the first rains come.

Mabuza said government would stop land invasions and ”be tough” on people moving on to whatever land they saw. “We are not going allow people to invade land… to grab land.”

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who himself farms cattle on a 5,100 hectare ranch, the white community that makes up eight percent of the population "possess 72 percent of farms".

In contrast, "only four percent" of farms are in the hands of black people who make up four-fifths of the population.